Two Reedley brothers head to prison after coworker's death in Fresno County vineyard

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cries echoed through a Fresno County courtroom on Thursday, with Jose Varela's family becoming tearful just as the court gaveled into session.

"Seeing them, I know I have to say something," Varela's wife, Alyssa, said. "Victor and Vicent, I know your guys' name, and you guys do not know mine, and I know that you guys have to."

Varela was just 19. He was a father, husband, and farmworker.

He worked alongside the Cerna brothers, pruning vines near Huron nearly four years ago, when investigators say the men began arguing.

The brothers pulled out guns.

"It's not fair," Varela's cousin Ana said. "He was just working like any other worker, and his life was taken away. Justice needs to be served."

In court, the brothers each stood tall as they confronted justice. But for so long, they had tried to hide.

Authorities arrested them in Mexico on drug charges months after Varela died.

"These two gentlemen did try to escape justice, and they tried to flee to Mexico, and they were brought back," Judge Geoffrey Wilson said.

In the U.S., they fought the charges for years, each pleading not guilty.

But as prosecutors built their case, the brothers acted together one more time.

Vincent pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder, and Victor pleaded no contest to murder.

He asked to address the court.

"Your honor, I just want to apologize to the family," Victor said. "Nobody deserves to lose a family member, a father."

In the gallery, the tears kept flowing.

Several members of Varela's family said they forgave his killers.

"And just how you guys took a life, your life should be also," Varela's wife said. "There should be consequences. Deep ones. That's all I have to say."

The brotherly bond that landed Victor and Vincent in trouble is now sending them to Wasco State Prison.

Vincent will serve 9 years, and Victor will serve 25 to life.

"Heartbreaking to hear from all of you today," the judge said. "Again, understanding the sentence here is hopefully going to give you closure."

As part of the plea deal, each brother agreed to give up their right to appeal their sentence.

Varela's family remains heartbroken, especially for the man's young daughter, who he never met. She was born after her father died.

