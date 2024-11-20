Reedley College opens first performing arts center

The new performing arts center is a dream more than a decade in the making for Reedley College.

Applause bounced off the walls for the first time Tuesday morning at Reedley College's new McClarty Center for Fine and Performing Arts.

Its namesake, Harold McClarty and his family, gave the center its first donation of $1 million, 10 years ago.

"For us to leave this world a little better than when we got here, or try to fix a few things is important for us, so this is really the reason why we do this," said Harold McClarty.

The vision for a performing arts center at the college started in the 1970s.

Along with donations, it's funded through Measure C, which taxpayers approved in 2016.

The result is the $30 million performance hall that holds about 500 seats.

"It's one of the most technically advanced theaters as well in the area because of the sound system. It literally can take the size of the audience and performing group and model the environment and produce a very unique sound where every seat is a good seat," said Dr. Jerry Buckley, president of Reedley College.

The audience on Tuesday got to experience the first two performers to take the stage.

The first, Harold McClarty reciting poetry during his remarks, including a poem written by his 9-year-old granddaughter.

"Central Valley. Snow capped Mountains. Shimmering fountains, shine in light of day. But when stars come out, a bright beautiful display," said McClarty, reciting the poem.

Then, local singer and Reedley College alum Emily Lopez, performed "Pure Imagination."

The school says it plans to announce a schedule of shows and performances in 2025.

