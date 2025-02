Reedley DMV celebrates opening of a new location

The new expansion will offer more space to better serve the Reedley community

The new expansion will offer more space to better serve the Reedley community

The new expansion will offer more space to better serve the Reedley community

The new expansion will offer more space to better serve the Reedley community

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Reedley DMV is now operating out of a new location.

The city celebrated the opening of the new building on Dinuba Avenue near Buttonwillow on Wednesday.

This location is just down the street from the previous location on G Street and East Avenue.

The new building features a much larger space to serve visitors.

The DMV is open most weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.