Reedley woman arrested accused of torturing adopted 5-year-old son who was severely burned

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been arrested, amid accusations of torture and abuse of a five-year-old boy.

The Reedley Police Department said they first learned of the case when they received a call that the young child had been admitted to the trauma unit at Community Regional Medical Center with severe second and third-degree burns on his body.

Detectives began to investigate and determined that the child was a victim of severe child abuse and that the burns were caused by exposure to hot water.

Police arrested the child's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Rosa Rios, and charged her with torture, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse.

As of Tuesday, the young boy is still undergoing treatment at the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center.

Reedley Police say this remains an active investigation, and they are working to submit a case to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information on the abuse is asked to contact Detective Jimenez at559-637-4250.