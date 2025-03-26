Refreshed maps reveal fire hazard zones across Central California

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in 14 years, California's fire hazard severity zones maps have been updated by the state fire marshal.

Based on fire history and conditions of locations, areas across the state rank from Moderate to High and Very High fire risk.

"The hazard maps are being updated to more accurately reflect areas of California that have a higher risk of wildfires, and it's a good tool for the public to know how prepared to be," said Savanna Birchfield-Gernt, with CAL FIRE in Tulare County.

"While it is helpful to be prepared, it is helpful to know to see a marker for where you are and see a risk of hazard."

Action News asked about the biggest change from the old maps to the new ones.

"The addition of moderate and high fire hazards severity zones, and with that is a new requirement as of January 1st 2026, for new development to construct homes to chapter 7-A in the high fire hazard severity zones," explained Jim McDougald, assistant deputy director for Wildfire planning and risk reduction with CAL FIRE.

In both Kings and Tulare counties, the fire hazard zones that made the list include Avenal, Woodlake, and parts of Porterville.

Plus, several unincorporated areas.

The land spans about 27,000 acres in Tulare County and close to 59,000 in Kings County, which sit between Moderate and High Risk.

"What I will tell people is we always want you to be aware of wildfires, especially when you are living in the foothills of Tulare County, where you will likely see CAL FIRE," said Birchfield-Gernt.

In Tulare County's unincorporated communities, nearly 500 acres are considered Very High risk, compared to none in 2011.

"A lot of people are worried about insurance when it comes to the fire hazard severity zones, so insurance companies use a different rating -- they use a risk rating, and ways that people can reduce their ratings where they live is by doing things like home hardening and defensible space," explains Birchfield-Gernt.

Cal Fire says people should work on defensible space year-round.

The first rounds of inspections are currently underway for foothill communities, including Springville, Posey or California Hot Springs, and Three Rivers..

People will have three rounds of defensible space inspections before citations are issued.

Cal Fire says their primary goal is to give people the opportunity to learn more about wildfire readiness.

You can visit this website to find the Fire Hazard Severity Zones.

The latest severity zone recommendations in California can be found here.

