Remembering Emily Carpenter: Miss Kings County and nonprofit founder dies after cancer battle

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, a positive young lady is leaving behind a legacy that continues to change lives even after her battle with cancer.

We first met Emily Carpenter of Hanford in 2015 during a Valley Children's telethon fundraiser event.

Action News' Dale Yurong had the opportunity to interview then 10-year-old Emily a year later.

"It's fun because you haven't seen them in so long and they're the best people to have behind you to help you get through this," said a vibrant and full-of-life Emily Carpenter about her peers in 2016.

Behind the big smile, few would have guessed she was battling a rare form of cancer.

"Emily was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, received treatment at Valley Children's, and a year after she was diagnosed with a relapse," explained Emily's Mom, Amelia Carpenter.

Emily received a bone marrow transplant from her little sister, Maddy.

A life-saving procedure that would give Emily good health and the opportunity to be involved in FFA, play soccer, and water polo through high school..

Everything seemed great until her senior year.

"She was diagnosed with a secondary cancer, Ewing Sarcoma, most likely caused by the treatment she received to treat her cancer when she was younger," mentioned Amelia.

For months, Emily received treatment.

But she never stopped planning for the future.

Planning to head off to Cal Poly in the Fall of 2024.

But the cancer spread, and the treatment was rough on her body.

Through the pain, she never lost her smile.

"She was a very positive kid, very strong kid, she was strong-minded. Whatever she wanted to do, she was gonna get it done," expressed Matthew Carpenter, Emily's father.

"She accomplished so much that it was mind-blowing to me all the things she accomplished," mentioned Jim Carpenter, Emily's Grandfather.

She spoke at her high school graduation..

Kicked off her very own non-profit, Golden Positivity.

And in 2025, despite being in and out of the hospital. Emily was crowned Miss Kings County.

"That in itself is pretty impressive that she didn't just give up," recalled Amelia.

Emily kept fighting, but ultimately lost her battle to cancer this month.

But her warrior spirit lives on, "I still feel like she is very much present," mentions Amelia.

"We are still together, just a little different," expresses Matthew.

The Carpenter family shares the endless support of the community, Valley Children's, and loved ones who have kept them going during this difficult time.

"My mom-heart is grateful," says Amelia.

The family's goal is to continue running Golden Positivity in memory of Emily's love for life.

The non-profit is geared towards delivering care packages for teens battling cancer; their efforts are local with hopes of reaching the nation one day.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the Golden Positivity website for more details.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.