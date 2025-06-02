Remodeled River Park Chick-fil-A to hold hiring event

The soon-to-be reopened Chick-fil-A in Fresno's River Park is holding a hiring event this week.

The soon-to-be reopened Chick-fil-A in Fresno's River Park is holding a hiring event this week.

The soon-to-be reopened Chick-fil-A in Fresno's River Park is holding a hiring event this week.

The soon-to-be reopened Chick-fil-A in Fresno's River Park is holding a hiring event this week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chick-fil-A is looking for more people to join their team.

From June 4-6, 2025, the restaurant's Blackstone location in North Fresno will host a hiring event.

It's happening Wednesday through Friday at the Old Children's Place building next to Ruth's Chris Steak House at River Park.

The company is looking to bring on at least 20 new delivery drivers.

Job-seekers should take their resume to the event.

You can fill out an application online here.

It comes as the restaurant is working to open soon after being temporarily closed for a remodeling project since the beginning of March.