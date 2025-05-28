The new project includes renovations of all seven of the original buildings and construction of two new buildings.

Renovations to school on base at Naval Air Station Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Plans are taking shape for a unique construction project at Neutra Elementary School on base at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

Artist renderings show an updated vision for the future of the school.

The campus was designed and constructed in 1960 by modernist architect Richard Neutra.

The unique layout showcases a large single round donut structure with an open courtyard.

The new project includes renovations of all seven of the original buildings and construction of two new buildings.

Kings County residents gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

Construction is set to begin in June.

All phases of the project should be complete by October of 2026.