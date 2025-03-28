24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Rent prices for Fresno apartments increasing, report shows

Friday, March 28, 2025 1:46PM
According to a new report, rent for Fresno apartments rose 1.9 percent in March.

FRESNO, Caliif. (KFSN) -- Apartment rent is increasing in Fresno.

A new report from apartmentlist.com show rent jumped 1.9 percent in March, compared to a 0.6 percent increase nationwide.

This is the second consecutive monthly increase in rents following six months of decline.

Housing experts say this represents the market beginning to swing out of the off-season.

Experts are also predicting progressively larger month-over-month increases in the future as the market gradually ramps up to its peak season.

