Rep. Jim Costa hosts town hall ahead of House vote on Medicaid

A crucial vote in the House could determine healthcare coverage for more than a million people in Central California.

A crucial vote in the House could determine healthcare coverage for more than a million people in Central California.

A crucial vote in the House could determine healthcare coverage for more than a million people in Central California.

A crucial vote in the House could determine healthcare coverage for more than a million people in Central California.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crucial vote in the House could determine healthcare coverage for more than a million people in Central California.

Tuesday afternoon, Congressman Jim Costa reassured thousands of his constituents that Medicaid matters as rumors swirl over the Trump Administration potentially gutting the program.

"Medicaid does matter. It's America's safety net for healthcare," said Costa.

That was the message to the 8,000 callers who participated in Tuesday's telephone town hall event hosted by Costa's office.

Costa spoke with constituents from Exeter to Farmersville to Fresno, each expressing similar concerns should House Republicans vote for proposed cuts to Medicaid.

"That's my worry. This will simply be the first step in the entire obliteration of healthcare in this country," said Jill, a Fresno resident.

"I am a Medi-Cal recipient. My son is disabled. He is also, and then I have three grandchildren and I'm kinda scared," added Connie from Fresno.

Others see it differently.

"I am a Trump supporter. I may not agree with all of his policies, but I do agree with going through all of the systems and seeing if there's fraud or overpayments or things that are not being fiscally responsible," said Rachelle Hardy from Fresno.

Clovis Resident Jackie Wilkins has a simple philosophy when it comes to Medicaid.

"Anyone who needs Medicaid, receive it. End of story," said Wilkins.

According to MAC-Stats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book, in 2023, over $130 million was spent on Medicaid in California.

In Costa's district, which includes parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, more than 456,000 people rely on those benefits.

"That is more people than the entire state of West Virginia," said Costa.

Hardy says she doesn't think the program should be eliminated.

"I think there are those people who really do rely on that, especially for the healthcare and some things that they need," said Hardy.

"There's nothing being offered as an alternative, and that's, I think, the saddest part of this conversation," Costa added.

For news updates, follow Christina Lopez on Facebook, X and Instagram.