Report your ex to Visalia police for Valentine's Day

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement is giving you the chance to put your ex behind bars this Valentine's Day.

The Visalia Police Department shared an image online, which says "Roses are Red, Violets are blue, Your Ex has felony Warrants? Call us, they'll never know it was you!"

Many law enforcement agencies take part in the tradition of getting revenge on former partners. Some even promote fancy accommodations like an all-inclusive stay at the jail, and the promotion has no expiration date.

Of course, if you live outside of the Visalia area, you can always report your ex by calling your local department's non-emergency line.