'Research Week' kicks off at UC Merced

MERCED, Calif. -- UC Merced kicked off "Research Week" on Monday.

The university is celebrating research across the campus by hosting a series of showcases, tours, and competitions.

The weeklong celebration began with a symposium highlighting the work of faculty and graduate students.

This year, they're highlighting UC Merced's recent designation as an R-1 institution.

"R1 Institution's are the top 10 percent of colleges and universities across the country," explained Hrant Hratchian, Professor and Vice Provost and Grad Dean.

"Here at the university, we cover an entire swath of research enterprise work that sustains and grows the valley and region beyond. "

Tuesday and Thursday there will be tours of the research facilities and the community is invited.

That includes a walk through Vernal Pools and Grassland Reserve

To see the full schedule of events, click here.