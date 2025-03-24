Reservations open at 7 am from June 15 to July 14. This will be for campground sites at Wawona, Hodgdon Meadow, and Upper Pines.

Reservations set to open for campgrounds at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning to head to Yosemite this summer, reservations for popular campgrounds at the park will open on Monday morning.

Last month, the reservation system was put on hold while park rangers receive guidance from the federal government.

On top of that, the federal firings of National Parks employees caused confusion and concern for many.

The Trump administration fired about 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees, whose roles included cleaning and maintaining parks and educating visitors.

Since then, the National Park Service says it's reinstating thousands of seasonal jobs that were initially cut.

The reservation system for the park has been in place since the pandemic.

