Residents urged to follow evacuation orders as June Lightning Complex fire burns

Rough terrain, power outages, and no cell phone service are all creating issues for locals and firefighters as fires continue to burn in Fresno County.

Rough terrain, power outages, and no cell phone service are all creating issues for locals and firefighters as fires continue to burn in Fresno County.

Rough terrain, power outages, and no cell phone service are all creating issues for locals and firefighters as fires continue to burn in Fresno County.

Rough terrain, power outages, and no cell phone service are all creating issues for locals and firefighters as fires continue to burn in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rough terrain, power outages, and no cell phone service are all creating issues for locals and firefighters as fires continue to burn in Fresno County.

Over the past few days, more than 1,000 lightning strikes hit Fresno County, lighting both small and large fires.

There could be more burning that CAL FIRE isn't aware of yet.

"There is opportunities for lightning to strike trees and it takes a couple of days for the right temperature, the right humidity for the signs of fire to become present. So we're on a constant basis monitoring the foothill area for lightning strikes that may have started other fires," said Fresno County Fire Chief Dustin Hale.

The fight against the flames is only made more difficult by the landscape.

"Its very steep, rocky terrain the firefighters are having to hike in sometimes 20, 30, 40 minutes into where they're working so we're making the appropriate plans so they can do that safely," said Seth Brown with CAL FIRE.

As the wind changed direction, ash from the nearby fires rained down on Project Survival's Cat Haven in the Dunlap area.

The wild cats seemed unbothered by the ash and smoke on Wednesday, but their caretakers are preparing in case they need to evacuate the 38 animals.

Power is out and cell service is down, so Executive Director Dale Anderson has to trek down the mountain for any updates.

He says they're working closely with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and zoos - in case they need to leave.

"We just have more complicated situations to be able to deal with so they're working very closely with us to try to make sure we have everything that we need to be able to make the decisions and do the things we need to do to get out of here," said Anderson.

Evacuation orders are already in place for the Southern portion of Wonder Valley and Yokuts Valley, and Highway 180 is shutdown to non-emergency personnel east of Cove Avenue.

With so many emergency responders already working the fire, Fresno County John Zanoni warns if you ignore evacuation order, you're doing so at your own risk.

"If you choose not to leave, that is your choice, but remember in imminent danger situation it may be impossible or non permissible for emergency crews to get to you if you decide that you need to leave because your life is in danger," said Zanoni.

If you're not under evacuation order or warning and choose to evacuate, the sheriff asks that you leave a note on your door with your contact information saying you've left.

So if the status changes, deputies know they don't need to look for you on the property.

CAL FIRE says it has more than 900 people working the fire, and expects more than 1,000 by Thursday.

There will be a meeting at the Orange Cove Community Center at 10 am Thursday.

The public is welcome to attend for an update on the response plan for the day.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.