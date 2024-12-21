Rickey Henderson, Oakland A's great and Hall of Famer, dies at 65

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oakland Athletics' great and Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson has died at the age of 65, multiple sources tell our media partner, The East Bay Times.

Henderson was the Athletics' all-time leader in runs scored (1,270), walks (1,227) and stolen bases (867). He set the modern-era record for stolen bases in a season in 1982, when he stole 130 for the A's.

He was named the American League Championship Series MVP in 1989, when he .400 with two home runs, five RBIs, eight stolen bases and eight runs scored to help the A's beat the Toronto Blue Jays in five games. The A's went on to win the World Series that season with a sweep of the San Francisco Giants. Henderson hit .474 in those four games.

He won an American League MVP award in 1990, when he hit .325 with 28 home runs, 61 RBIs, 119 runs scored and 65 stolen bases for an Oakland team that won the American League pennant but was swept by the Cincinnati Reds in the World Series.

Henderson was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

In 2017, the Athletics renamed the playing surface at Oakland Coliseum in honor of Henderson, saying he was "the greatest Athletic of all time."

