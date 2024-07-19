Rising Disney star Freya Skye releases new single ahead of 'ZOMBIES 4' TV debut

The 14-year-old is taking the world by storm and her dream collab? Taylor Swift!

LOS ANGELES -- Freya Skye is a name you'll want to know.

After signing a first-time simultaneous record and TV deal with Disney, the 14-year-old multihyphenate is taking the world by storm with her new single, "Walk Over."

Not only is Skye releasing music through Hollywood Records, a division of Disney Music Group, she also landed a holding deal with Disney Branded Television, where she will make her on-screen Disney debut in the upcoming movie, "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires," as the character Nova.

On The Red Carpet spoke to Skye about her love for music and how she got to where she is now. "I remember on my ninth birthday, I asked for singing lessons, and that was when I really started to kind of take it more seriously and be like, 'Wow, this is really what I want to do, forever and ever.'"

After starting those singing lessons and attending a performing arts school, Skye found her way to representing the UK in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which was viewed by 33 million people.

Now, she's filming music videos and recording her debut album.

"We were on like, a big, double-decker bus in like, the streets of London. It was so much fun. We were all just having a great time, and I feel like we were all just a big family," she said about filming the "Walk Over" music video.

"Walk Over" is about "turning a negative into a positive," she explained to us. "The bus broke down, so we're dancing in front of the smoke and you know, seeing light in all of the negative situations."

With everything coming to fruition, Skye can't help but dream big.

"My all-time dream is to go on a big tour and... to sell out Wembley Stadium, which is like, one of the biggest stadiums in London. I'm dreaming big!"

And her dream collaboration?

"Taylor Swift!" she exclaimed.

Watch her play a game of song association, where she sings songs from "Descendants," "ZOMBIES," and even a little Taylor Swift!

Check out Freya Skye's new single "Walk Over" on your favorite music streaming platforms now.

