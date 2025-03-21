River Park Farmers Market to welcome its 7 millionth customer this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular Fresno event is getting ready to celebrate a monumental milestone.

The River Park Farmers Market is preparing to welcome its seven-millionth customer this season.

The weekly market started in 1999 and has become a local hub for buying fresh produce, handmade goods, and sample food trucks.

Organizers also work with local food programs to help families access fresh food.

Festivities will continue through the year with themed nights that include the "Fresno Bacon Festival," the "Get Crackin'! Pistachio Fest" and "Local Hero's Night."

The market takes place every Tuesday at River Park Shopping Center from 5 to 9 p.m.