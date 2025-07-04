Riverdale High School coach arrested for arranging to meet with minor, deputies say

Due to Munguia's position as a coach, investigators are concerned he may have had inappropriate contact with other children.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A co-ed track and field coach at Riverdale High School has been arrested on charges of arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes.
Authorities believe there may be more victims.
A Fresno County Sheriff's School Resource Deputy assigned to the school arrested 31-year-old Martin Munguia of Lemoore.
He also works as a computer technician for the district.
The investigation began on Wednesday when the deputy became aware of alleged digital messages between Munguia and a teenage student.
The messages have been described as "inappropriate and sexual in nature."
Munguia has been placed on paid administrative leave.
If you have any information about this case or other victims, call the Fresno County Sheriff's office.