Riverdale High School coach arrested for arranging to meet with minor, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A co-ed track and field coach at Riverdale High School has been arrested on charges of arranging to meet a minor for sexual purposes.

Authorities believe there may be more victims.

A Fresno County Sheriff's School Resource Deputy assigned to the school arrested 31-year-old Martin Munguia of Lemoore.

He also works as a computer technician for the district.

The investigation began on Wednesday when the deputy became aware of alleged digital messages between Munguia and a teenage student.

The messages have been described as "inappropriate and sexual in nature."

Munguia has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Due to Munguia's position as a coach, investigators are concerned he may have had inappropriate contact with other children.

If you have any information about this case or other victims, call the Fresno County Sheriff's office.

