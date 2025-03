Roads reopen following major injury crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A car crash shut down a portion of a Visalia street for several hours on Sunday.

The Visalia Police Department says the crash involved two cars on Goshen Avenue between Mooney Boulevard and Demaree Street.

It's unclear how many people were hurt but investigators say there are major injuries.

The roads have since reopened.