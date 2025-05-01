The Alliance For Children's Rights 33rd Annual Champions For Children Gala took place in Beverly Hills.

Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and more step out in support of children in foster care

Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney and more step out in support of the Alliance for Children's Rights Gala to honor their friends and award recipients, Ally Walker and FX Chairman Jon Landgraf.

It's all for the children.

Several stars stepped out to attend The Alliance For Children's Rights 33rd Annual Champions For Children Gala, an organization dedicated to supporting children in foster care.

Actors Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend the Alliance For Children's Rights 33rd Annual Champions For Children Gala in Beverly HIlls on April 30. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" stars (and happy couple) Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney were the hosts for the evening. They were joined on the red carpet by Danny DeVito and Rhea Pearlman.

Actress, writer and filmmaker Ally Walker and her husband, FX Chairman Jon Landgraf received the Champions for Children Award.

L to R: John Landgraf, Danny DeVito, Ally Walker, Rhea Perlman, Kaitlyn Olson and Rob McElhenney attend the Alliance For Children's Rights Gala in Beverly Hills April 30. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"It's a wonderful organization that advocates for children in the foster care system, homeless youth, and does so on a policy level and also on a day-to-day level," Walker said.

"To have advocates there for you, to show you what's possible, to make sure your rights are protected, to make sure the kids get the services the kids need, the families get the support they need makes all the difference in the world for these young people," said Jen Braun, President and CEO of the Alliance for Children's Rights.

The Walt Disney Company was a sponsor of the gala.

