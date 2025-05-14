Rob McElhenney talks 'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4 and making English soccer history

TV goals! Rob McElhenney reveals what it took to make English football history and how "Welcome to Wrexham" captured it all. Season four premieres May 15 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

When Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds bought the Wrexham A.F.C. football club, their hope was to shine a spotlight on the Welsh town of Wrexham and the community.

Mission accomplished!

The FX series "Welcome To Wrexham" has documented every moment, introducing viewers to the players, the managers and the fans who cheer them on.

On The Red Carpet recently spoke with McElhenney about soccer ("I can call it soccer because it's the United States," he joked), his team making history with its third consecutive promotion and how "Welcome to Wrexham" will show it all.

"This is a really special place in the north of Wales and we love it and they love their club," McElhenney said.

Season four picks up where three left off. The team earned its second promotion and McElhenney, Reynolds and the management team have to decide how to move forward. Should they take a beat and build the team or risk it all and go for that third promotion? Or as he explained it, the marathon versus the sprint.

"The marathon is the long-term sustainability and the sprint is winning this year and again no disrespect to marathon runners because it's an incredible achievement," McElhenney said. "It is an investment of time and energy and you don't get the serotonin hit that comes with winning very quickly. So we knew that with the club this year that we had to do both."

"We had a lot of people in the organization, in the team, on the team, a lot of fans and supporters who we said goodbye to in various ways because that is just life and we try to capture the entirety of the human condition with the show. For as much triumph as we had in the end, it was a really bumpy and unforgettable and sometimes a sad road to get there," McElhenney continued.

That triumph, though, was the historic third promotion, bringing Wrexham A.F.C. to the English Football League's second tier, just below the coveted Premier League. Midfielder Elliot Lee and forward Steven Fletcher told On The Red Carpet what it was like for the team on the field.

"It's just an incredible feeling. To have it three years in a row now, it was a feeling of relief, joy. We knew what it means to everyone else as well, we had one chance at making history with back-to-back-to-back," Lee said.

"At about five minutes to go, you could see the fans step over the barriers and they were lining the pitch from outside. So we kind of knew what was about to happen when that final whistle went. It happened the year before as well. So you're kind of ready for it and you're like 'come on ref, just blow the whistle so we can get this over with' because we were 3-nil up. And yeah it was incredible," Fletcher said.

After a little break, the team will embark on their summer tour. The last two have been in North America, but this July, they're headed Australia and New Zealand.

So will there be more on-camera fun for the players outside of the docuseries in the future? Two Wrexham players had cameos in last year's "Deadpool and Wolverine," so we had to wonder if we'd see a "Wrexham" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" crossover at some point.

"The only problem with that is that the time we shoot 'Sunny' is right in the middle of football season," McElhenney said. "I don't want to be on the other end of a phone call between me and Phil (Wrexham A.F.C. manager Phil Parkinson) where I'm asking Phil to let some of the star players to fly across the country to do a cameo. The answer's going to be no!"

"Welcome to Wrexham" season four premieres May 15 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.