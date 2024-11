The "GMA" co-anchor accepted the esteemed journalism award in Tampa, Florida.

Congratulations are in order for ABC News' Robin Roberts.

The "GMA" co-anchor was awarded the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.

The non-profit celebrated its 50th anniversary at the 2024 Bowtie Ball in Tampa, Florida over the weekend.

The Poynter Institute is a non-profit organization focused on fortifying our democracy by enhancing journalistic relevance, ethics and impact.