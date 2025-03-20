Rockslide blocking road to Yosemite in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big boulders are blocking the road on both sides of Highway 140 in Mariposa County near Briceburg.

The scenic sight is now covered with road closed signs and California Highway Patrol officers.

"That area in the river canyon it's always pretty dangerous whenever there's a lot of rain and rockslides coming down," said Officer Steven Mullen with California Highway Patrol in Mariposa.

Officer Mullen says they are working with Caltrans to assess the damage and keep everyone safe.

"The engineers are worried more rocks could come down as they're working on it so they're hesitant to open it up to one-way traffic control until they can figure out a way to make sure that it can be stabilized up highway, they don't want rocks falling on people driving by," said Officer Mullen.

Mariposa County Unified School District says they've set up satellite campuses for students who can't get to campus due to the fallen rocks.

This aerial look from Caltrans shows just how massive the debris is, causing concern for people who want to travel to Yosemite.

"It takes generally from Mariposa about an hour to get into the valley floor from our location. Once they find out the rockslide has happened it's obviously turning people around," said Kari Kisela, with the Mariposa County Chamber of Commerce.

Kisela, now worried about the long-term impact.

"I'm sure that we're going to take a hit until the economy with retail, and our sweet mom and pop shops," said Kisela.

With Stores like Yosemite Gifts in Mariposa.

"Monday was a really good day, and then yesterday and today's been slow," said Su Carney, owner of Yosemite Gifts.

This isn't the first time the town has been impacted by debris. In 2006 the Ferguson rockslide rocked the town - the damage still evident on the road - within a half mile of the current closure.

"Fires, floods, snowed in - the landslide, the fires are the worst. But the landslide's probably second," said Carney.

Caltrans does expect this to be a long-term closure-but they are working as quickly as they can to reopen the roadways, pending any damage the rocks may have caused.

