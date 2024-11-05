Attorney says Giuliani 'secreted away' his property from poll workers who won $148M judgment

Rudy Giuliani has seven days to turn over luxury items and his co-op apartment to cover what he owes to two Georgia poll workers he defamed in 2020.

On Election Day 2024, Rudy Giuliani cannot escape the consequences of his defamation of two Georgia poll workers in the aftermath of Election Day 2020.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the former New York City mayor to appear in court later in the week to explain why he allegedly "secreted away" his property and failed to transfer anything into the custody of former election workers Ruby Freeman and Shay Moss, as he was ordered to do last month to fulfill a $148 million judgment.

A judge last year found that Giuliani had defamed the mother and daughter when he falsely accused them of committing election fraud while they were counting ballots in Georgia's Fulton County on Election Day in 2020.

Two weeks ago, Giuliani was ordered to transfer personal property "including cash accounts, jewelry and valuables, a legal claim for unpaid attorneys' fees, and his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment" to Freeman and Moss as part of the judgment.

Rudy Giuliani speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When the receivership controlled by the two election workers was finally granted access to Giuliani's Manhattan apartment, they discovered Giuliani "had moved virtually all of its contents out approximately four weeks ago--something that neither Defendant nor Defendant's counsel had bothered to mention," the poll workers' attorney, Aaron Nathan, said in a letter to the court.

"Defendant nor his counsel thought to mention that the receivership property contained in the Apartment had been secreted away," Nathan said in the letter.

"More concerningly," the attorney told the judge, "Defendant and his counsel have refused or been unable to answer basic questions about the location of most of the property subject to the receivership."

"Save for some rugs, a dining room table, some stray pieces of small furniture and inexpensive wall art, and a handful of smaller items like dishes and stereo equipment, the Apartment has been emptied of all of its contents," Nathan's letter said. "Notably, that includes the vast majority (if not all) of the valuable receivership property that was known to be stored there, including art, sports memorabilia, expensive furniture, and other items not conspicuous enough to appear in listing photographs."

When the receivers asked Giuliani's representatives where the items are located, Nathan said those inquiries were "met predominantly with evasion or silence."

A spokesperson for Giuliani said in response that "Mayor Giuliani has made available his property and possessions as ordered."

"A few items were put into storage over the course of the past year, and anything else removed was related to his two livestream programs that stream each and every weeknight across his social media platforms," the spokesperson said. "Opposing counsel, acting either negligently or deliberately in a deceptive manner, are simply attempting to further bully and intimidate Mayor Giuliani until he is rendered penniless and homeless."

Giuliani is scheduled to appear in court this Thursday afternoon.

His lawyer had asked if Giuliani could appear by phone since he was scheduled to appear on a live radio broadcast at that time, but the judge would not allow it.