'SALLY' uncovers the hidden personal side of pioneering astronaut

National Geographic debuts trailer for "SALLY" following its award-winning Sundance premiere

LOS ANGELES -- From space shuttle missions to a hidden love story, "SALLY" rewrites what we thought we knew about an American icon.

Fresh off a celebrated world premiere at Sundance— where it earned the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize — National Geographic has released the official trailer and key art for "SALLY." (I'll link to the Sundance article here)

The critically acclaimed film honors the life and legacy of astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman in space.

Directed by Emmy winner Cristina Costantini, "SALLY" offers an intimate portrait of a trailblazer whose impact extended far beyond the shuttle launchpad.

For the first time, the documentary also sheds light on Ride's 27-year relationship with her partner, Tam O'Shaughnessy, revealing a deeply personal side of a someone who remained private throughout their life.

"Sally was a true pioneer — a hero who shattered barriers for girls and women and redefined what it means to be a leader," says director Costantini.

"I want the world to see Sally for who she truly was, passionate, private, ambitious, brave, funny, loyal, comfortable in her own skin and, above all, full of love."

"SALLY" premieres June 16 at 9/8c on National Geographic and will stream globally the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

