Sanger welcomes new chief of police

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Sanger has a new law enforcement leader who's setting the bar high for his department.

Chief of Police John Reynolds was sworn in on Monday.

"It was an absolute honor, and my mind started shifting to what now?" recalled Chief Reynolds.

For Reynolds, a new chapter in his career had been on his mind for some time.

" And wanted to land at an agency somewhere as chief of police."

He says his passion for law enforcement started long before his first job.

" Everyone who knows me from a kid knew that I was going to be a police officer."

At 14, he was a police explorer in Clovis and, a few years later, landed his first role as an officer in Selma.

In 1996, he worked with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, where he climbed the ladder over the years, eventually becoming a captain, and gaining endless experiences and connections, which he says will help in his new role.

"Bomb squad for 21 years, different detective robbery investigations," explained Reynolds.

"In 2012, different assignments, multiagency gang enforcement, internal affairs, training units with deputies."

The Sanger police department has faced challenges over the years, including several leadership changes and an officer convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women while on duty.

Reynolds says his goal is to build back trust within his department and the community.

" When you have that erosion occur, it leaves a black mark. I looked at this as an opportunity to come in, re-set some expectations, hold people accountable, and where there is accountability, there is reward."

