School Yard Rap brings performance honoring Black history to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An upcoming performance in Fresno will provide entertainment through education in honor of Black History Month.

It's music, art, and entertainment all wrapped into one show.

School Yard Rap is honoring Black History with Moor Than A Month.

Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Brandon 'Griot B' Brown, who is bringing the show back to Fresno's Saroyan Theatre this week.