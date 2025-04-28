Seahawks select Fresno's Tory Horton in 5th round of NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno native had to wait until day three of this year's NFL Draft -- but he'll take it.

Colorado State WR Tory Horton finally heard his name called in the 5th round (166th pick) by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

A two-time captain and All-MW honoree in Fort Collins, Horton racked up 20 touchdowns with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 before a knee injury cut short his 2024 season.

Despite coming off a season-ending surgery, Horton still managed to run a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine.

Prior to his time at Colorado State, Horton spent two seasons with Nevada before transferring in 2022.

We typically refer to Horton as a Washington Union alum, but he also spent his first three seasons of high school football with Edison before turning to the Panthers for his senior campaign.

With two-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, Horton could start contributing right away with newly signed QB Sam Darnold behind center in Seattle.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, X and Instagram.