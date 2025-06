Search continues for missing woman swept away in Sequoia National Park

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- The search continues for a woman who was swept away in a river in Sequoia National Park.

The 26-year-old was with family and friends near the river in the foothills area of the park on Sunday, May 25.

She was swept away by the swift water and has not been found.

The National Park Service is reminding all visitors, rivers can be extremely dangerous, and everyone should avoid swimming or getting too close to the rushing water.