Search intensifies for missing woman in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Shaver Lake area on April 24th has intensified.

Tiffany Slaton is from Georgia. She was camping throughout the Sierra over the past few weeks and the last time her family heard from her she was planning to camp near Huntington Lake.

Search and Rescue crews are combing through a large swath of forest land near Shaver Lake.

"Right now, we're concentrating on the roadways. There's hundreds of miles of forest service roads back here," said Sgt. Scott Weishaar with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says Slaton was camping by herself in the Huntington Lake area with a green and gray tent and an electric bicycle with an attached trailer.

Her family says she would often travel alone and would always keep in touch.

The last time they heard from her was April 20th, days before she was last seen by witnesses near the top of the four-lane.

"I need her home. I need her to call. I need her to come home," said Bobby Slaton, Tiffany's father.

He said his daughter is set to begin medical school when she returns home to Georgia, on a mission to help people.

Now, 30 search and rescue members are working to help her, hoping they'll be able to track her down in the vast forest.

"It's very possible that she got into an area she was unfamiliar with, ran out of battery," said Wishaar.

"We're going to search here until all viable options have been exhausted."

He said deputies are searching around the clock.

Slaton is 5 feet 10 inches tall, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you see her, call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

