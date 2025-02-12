Search for new Sanger police chief underway after Greg Garner's departure

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Greg Garner is no longer the chief of the Sanger Police Department.

Garner was sworn in as chief in August of 2020.

His last day with the department was Monday.

City Manager Nathan Olson did not comment or specify a reason for Garner's departure.

Olson says the search for a new chief will begin immediately.

Commander Joshua Johnson will serve as acting police chief.

Garner was also the police chief of Selma for six years and is also a 34-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department.