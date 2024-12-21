24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Search underway for 3-year-old child after carjacking in Fresno, police say

Kellie Helton Image
ByKellie Helton KFSN logo
Saturday, December 21, 2024 2:20AM
Shutterstock

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are working to find a three-year-old child after a carjacking in downtown Fresno on Friday.

The incident happened around 5:30 pm near Mariposa and Fulton streets.

Fresno police say a suspect jumped into a silver-colored 2016 Honda CRV that was left running with the child inside.

Officers say the child's father was injured while trying to stop the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Police have not yet provided a description of the child or the license plate for the stolen vehicle.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW