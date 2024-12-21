Search underway for 3-year-old child after carjacking in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are working to find a three-year-old child after a carjacking in downtown Fresno on Friday.

The incident happened around 5:30 pm near Mariposa and Fulton streets.

Fresno police say a suspect jumped into a silver-colored 2016 Honda CRV that was left running with the child inside.

Officers say the child's father was injured while trying to stop the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Police have not yet provided a description of the child or the license plate for the stolen vehicle.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.