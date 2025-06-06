Search for woman who jumped in Sequoia National Park river to save sister scaled back

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- Search efforts have been scaled back for a Los Angeles woman who was swept away by a river inside Sequoia National Park.

26-year-old Jomarie Calasanz was visiting the area with family and friends on Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 25, Calasanz jumped into the river to save her sister when she was swept away by the cold and extremely fast river currents of the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River near Paradise Creek Bridge.

Her sister is OK, authorities said. A multi-agency search effort lasted nine days.

However, the National Parks Service says until dangerous river conditions improve fewer resources are now being assigned to the search.

Searchers say it's possible conditions will improve in the coming weeks as the snow pack continues to melt.