Searching for missing pets after the Fourth of July

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pet owners throughout the Central Valley are searching for their lost pets who might have escaped during firework chaos.

Many Americans look forward to celebrating Independence Day, but our furry friends may not be as excited about the patriotic evening.

"She hates them. She starts panting and pacing. She does not want to be held. She doesn't want to be touched," said Kathy Hopkins, a Fresno County resident.

Hopkins says her 15-year-old dog, Mandy, was unsteady most of the night because of the loud fireworks.

Several families were searching for their missing pets on Friday morning at shelters like the Central California SPCA.

"A lot of families coming in to look for their lost pets. We also get a lot of people coming in to report a found animal," explained Monica Ortiz with the Central California SPCA.

Ortiz says they can only do so much and offer guidance.

"It's recommended to walk your neighborhood. Check with your neighbor. A lot of the times, the dogs don't travel far from their home and secondly, it would be very important to scan for a microchip," said Ortiz.

Ruben Cantu with Valley Animal Center says that if you find a missing pet, most animal clinics and shelters will help you scan for a microchip, but most do not have the capacity to hold them.

"I would say to help local shelters the best, be prepared to help foster animals for the time being because, hopefully, most of these animals are just lost," said Cantu.

His biggest piece of advice is to join Facebook groups like "Fresno Lost/Found Pets and Rescue Network."

Since last night, several posts have been published about missing pets throughout the Central Valley.

Cantu expects the weekend to stay busy and hopes families will reunite with their furry friends.

"You have to remember a lot of these animals are pretty scared right now. They are going through a traumatic time, the heat is crazy so these are not going to be the easiest to catch," said Cantu.

