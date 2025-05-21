Jisselle will be attending UC Irvine in the fall, and all of her hard work paid off because she earned a full-ride scholarship.

Senior Success Story: Mendota student didn't speak English as a freshman, but that didn't stop her

A Mendota senior is preparing to graduate with a 4.0 and head off to college. She excelled, despite not speaking English, when she started.

A Mendota senior is preparing to graduate with a 4.0 and head off to college. She excelled, despite not speaking English, when she started.

A Mendota senior is preparing to graduate with a 4.0 and head off to college. She excelled, despite not speaking English, when she started.

A Mendota senior is preparing to graduate with a 4.0 and head off to college. She excelled, despite not speaking English, when she started.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you look through the pictures of Jisselle Herndanez's four years of high school, there's a lot to see.

That includes her time in the cultural club, Future Farmers of America, and various community events.

As graduation approaches, she's reflecting on how her time began at Mendota High School.

She and her family had just moved from El Salvador ahead of her freshman year.

She had to adapt to a new country, a new city and a new school - all without speaking English.

"I was really scared about coming to an American school because of the language barrier, the expectations, the culture, the environment. Everything was so different," Jisselle said.

She was placed into classes for students learning English as a second language, but worked hard to pick it up.

She got creative, using different tactics instead of just a translation service.

By her sophomore year, she passed the English proficiency test and moved into standard English classes.

In her junior year, she joined AP English courses.

And now, as a senior, she's in four AP courses and one honors class.

Fredy Gomez is the Newcomer Counselor.

He helps all students who are new to the area or school. He says Jiselle's progression has been incredible.

"Jiselle's transcript is one of those transcripts where, when you look at it, you see the resiliency, the perseverance, the ability to adapt to her surroundings and the challenges that she's faced," Gomez said.

In addition to excelling at school, she helps care for her younger siblings.

Her dad works, and her mom struggles to do daily tasks because of arthritis.

As she ends this chapter and begins a new one by heading off to college, Jisselle says she has a newfound confidence thanks to what she's overcome.

"I have done a big part of it, which is the language barrier, and I know if I were capable of adapting in such a short amount of time, I'll be able to just succeed and accomplish my dreams in the future too," Jisselle said.

Jisselle will be attending UC Irvine in the fall, and all of her hard work paid off because she earned a full-ride scholarship.

Click here for all the stories and videos in our series, "Senior Success."

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, X and Instagram.