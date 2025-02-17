Sequoia Brewing Company announces sudden closure of all locations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The end of an era.

After 35 years, Sequoia Brewery Company, known for its popular brewed beer, is closing its three locations in the Tower District, Northeast Fresno and Visalia.

"When people traveled from out of state, from out of town from out of the country to visit the sequoias, they would look us up, and they would come in here and share their stories of them visiting the valley," said Eric Buterbaugh.

The Tower location was booming with business on Sunday.

Buterbaugh has worked at the company for 27 years. He's heartbroken by the decision to shut down the company.

"It's a community where everybody's accepting of everybody else. And at this bar, it highlights that," said Buterbaugh.

The three locations employ roughly 80 people, all of whom will now be without work. But the sorrow doesn't stop with the brewery's employees.

Vince Warner is a musician that has performed at the brewery for over a decade.

He said he remembers being a customer when the Tower District location opened as Butterfields in 1989.

"There's just always been so many good friends and such a great crowd, and a vibe here. Not to be corny, but it's kind of a 'where everybody knows your name' kind of place, you know," said Warner.

Warner adds he's going to miss being able to walk through the wooden doors and sit at the bar, also known as "The Log," to catch up with friends.

As the final drinks get shaken, Buterbaugh is hopeful for a brighter future.

"The inspiration from the community is, I think is gonna bring something positive out of this. And maybe will be poor and drinking beers again soon," said Buterbaugh.

Buterbaugh said city officials and even past owners have reached out and conversations are happening about a similar business taking the place of Sequoia Brewery. But only time will tell what happens.

