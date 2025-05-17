Several people hospitalized following car crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- Several people were hospitalized following a car crash in Tulare County on Friday night.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Avenue 296, west of Road 152, just outside of Visalia at 11 p.m.

Officials say a pick-up truck was stopped on the road when a sedan hit the car.

A man who was outside of the truck was struck and taken to the hospital.

CHP says two people were inside the truck but were not injured.

Two people were inside the sedan and were also taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.