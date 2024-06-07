NatGeo wraps up Sharkfest

From an Avengers star to sharks near NYC, NatGeo makes a splash with their shark programming

Everyone in the water!

National Geographic's Sharkfest is wrapping up with an ocean full of programming waiting for you.

"Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie" premiered June 30. The Marvel superhero navigated viewers through the waters of his hometown of New Orleans, where sharks are swiping fishermen's hard-earned catches. He also talked to scientists and local fishermen to find out why and what can be done to help.

Also on June 30, world record holding swimmer and shark advocate Ross Edgley attempted to pit his mind and body against four of the most formidable sharks in the ocean in "Shark Vs. Ross Edgley."

On July 1, it was "Sharks Gone Viral," which sees comedians Helen Hong, Keon Polee and the Sklar Brothers put their spin on the internet's wildest shark videos and "Supersized Sharks," which looks at some of the largest tiger sharks in the South Pacific.

Sharks infiltrate land? Ok, not really. But "Baby Sharks In the City" dives into a nursery of Atlantic great whites right off the coast of New York City. That premiered July 2, the same day as "Shark Attack 360," which looks at why shark bites happen.

"Attack of the Red Sea Sharks," which premiered on July 7, investigates why sharks killed three people in less than a year in the coastal waters of Red Sea resorts.

"Sharkfest" content will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of NatGeo, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station