Multiple injuries reported after Mexican Navy boat strikes Brooklyn Bridge during training mission

Sunday, May 18, 2025 2:33AM
DUMBO, Brooklyn -- Multiple people were injured after a Mexican Navy boat undergoing a training mission crashed into the bottom of the Brooklyn Bridge.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word on how many people were on board or the exact number of injuries.

The Mexican Navy confirms that their ship Cuauhtémoc was involved.

The Cuauhtémoc, a training ship, was undertaking a maneuver in the East River.

NYPD Harbor Unit and SCUBA is on scene.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were shut down, but have since reopened.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

