Shop exclusive discounts with our everyday upgrades from shower steamers to totes, up to 60% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

It's time to treat yourself! This week, ABC Secret Sales brings you great deals on everyday upgrades. From shower steamers to summer totes, shop and save big with our exclusive discounts.

Everyday Upgrades

25% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Thulisa Naturals: Shower Steamer Gift Set (4-Pieces) $12.75

$17 Shop Now

Transform your shower into a spa-like experience. These aromatherapy steamers are made with essential oils to help you relax, reset, and breathe. Eucalyptus is formulated to open senses, pink grapefruit is meant to energize, lavender geranium helps to calm and so many more. These items are thoughtfully handmade in America and beautifully packaged.

49% off ABC Secret Sales Staff No7 Beauty: Skin Care $12.50

$24.99 Shop Now

Give your skin the best in the US. No7 Beauty's bestselling Restore & Renew collection helps mature skin look firmer in just four weeks. The Lift & Luminate line tackles fine lines and wrinkles. The Laboratories Correcting Booster Serum features their next-generation age-defying collagen peptide technology. These skin care items formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and Pollution Shield Technology, support a plumper, healthier-looking appearance with HydraLuminous+. Choose from a wide assortment.

37% off ABC Secret Sales Staff K. Carroll Accessories: Bags $25

$40 Shop Now

Take on summer with the right bag. Crochet bags are hot for the summer from the beach to brunch! The soft crossbody styles with a diamond crochet pattern hold what you need and look cute, too! The tote is ideal for stashing your pillow and sunscreen on the way to the beach. The Sandy Straw Tote Bag is large enough for the beach and chic enough to wear with your favorite outfit.

56% off ABC Secret Sales Staff VYBZ: Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case $34.99

$80 Shop Now

Elevate your audio experience. VYBZ earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound. They are designed for music lovers and podcast listeners who want premium quality in a sleek, stylish package. The ergonomic comfort and modern aesthetic are ideal for working out, commuting or relaxing at home. The LED battery display on the charging case means you know how much juice you have left! Choose from solids and prints.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Cozy Earth: Bedding $143.50

$287 Shop Now

Upgrade to cozy bedding. This temperature-regulating viscose bamboo bedding helps you stay comfortably cool all summer long. Goodbye night sweats, hello Cozy Earth! Check out these blankets, comforters, pillows, sheet sets and more!

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.