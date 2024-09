Siblings arrested in Tulare County for pimping and pandering, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A brother and sister have been arrested in Tulare County for pandering and pimping.

27-year-old Enrique Reyes and 30-year-old Erika Reyes were taken into custody by sheriff's investigators in August following the service of several search warrants.

The arrest stemmed from a tip about a massage business in Tipton that was allegedly operating a prostitution operation.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for later this month.