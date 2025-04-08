Sierra Pacific High program makes 'deposits' into students' future careers

A Career Technical Education program in the South Valley is making "deposits" into students' future careers.

A Career Technical Education program in the South Valley is making "deposits" into students' future careers.

A Career Technical Education program in the South Valley is making "deposits" into students' future careers.

A Career Technical Education program in the South Valley is making "deposits" into students' future careers.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Career Technical Education program in the South Valley is making "deposits" into students' future careers.

One Valley Strong Credit Union Branch in Hanford is unique.

That's because it's operated by juniors and seniors at Sierra Pacific High School, under the supervision of a branch manager.

"It's a full-service branch that serves our students and staff," Teacher Kim Dodd said.

Dodd runs the Business Finance Academy at the high school.

It's a four-year pathway that teaches students the principles of finance, global business, business law & ethics, and personal financial planning.

Starting their junior year, students can apply to work at the campus branch.

"It is, in essence, a real job with job experience they can put on their resumes," Dodd said.

Danae Brewer graduated last year but sat at these very workstations.

She's now working at the bank's downtown Hanford branch.

She says she used to be shy, but this program and her current job helped her break out of her shell.

"It helped me learn to adapt to different situations as well as teaching me further things - like even just learning how to talk to people," Brewer said.

Valley Strong Field Marketer Kathleen Remillard says the company believes in investing in the youth, and Denae's story is an example of how the experience can be mutually beneficial.

"It gives us a choice to see who's there and if they're willing, and also show them that there's more to Valley Strong than just the branches," Remillard said.

Hanford Joint Union High School District Superintendent Victor Rosa says this is just one of the Career Technical Education pathways offered by the district.

"We're really proud as a district to fully support our CTE, and we constantly have to educate our community as to programs that they think no longer exist, that have existed with us for the long haul," Rosa said.

Dodd says she's hopeful that what students learn here will stick with them throughout their lives.

"So I'm hoping that this group that leaves the academy every year looks back and gains some really good experience to help them with their financial futures," Dodd said.

This high school program has been so successful that about 10% of the Valley Strong workforce are now graduates of the program.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.