Sign-ups open for swim lessons through City of Fresno

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 7:39PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have a new or aspiring swimmer in your family, now's your chance to sign up for swim lessons through the city of Fresno.

Registration is now open for the 20-25 summer season.

Through PARCS Fresno, families within the Fresno Unified School District will receive a registration link through "ATLAS."

For kids outside of Fresno Unified, just call 621-PLAY or register in person at the Dickey Youth Center at 1515 East Divisadero.

The first swim session takes place on June 23.

