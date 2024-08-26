Small Business Spotlight: Bake it Mine

From humble beginnings to sell-out nights from their mini cake trailer, "Bake it Mine" has become a staple for anyone with a sweet tooth.

From humble beginnings to sell-out nights from their mini cake trailer, "Bake it Mine" has become a staple for anyone with a sweet tooth.

From humble beginnings to sell-out nights from their mini cake trailer, "Bake it Mine" has become a staple for anyone with a sweet tooth.

From humble beginnings to sell-out nights from their mini cake trailer, "Bake it Mine" has become a staple for anyone with a sweet tooth.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Angelica Salas, baking is a love language.

The co-owner of "Bake it Mine" has her recipes down to a science.

The mobile cakery located on Blackstone and Minarets, in front of Rebel insurance, offers mini cakes in six flavors, with three rotating flavors.

"Our top three are our berry vanilla, strawberry crunch and tres leches," she said. "Those are always on the menu. We also have a build-your-own menu, where guests can customize their cake however they like, starting with the cake, frosting, toppings and drizzles."

You can also order on DoorDash -- rotating flavors have included Mazapan, ube, matcha and apple crumble.

"Imitation of an apple pie as a cake -- so you get that pie crust crunch on top, with our delicious apple-flavored cake at the bottom," says co-owner Juan Aguirre.

This business all started with a pineapple upside-down cake. Aguirre says that first bite changed his life.

"I knew that I needed to share that with the world that her baking was phenomenal," he said.

Whenever it's on the menu, it's a sell-out.

The electrician by trade built their trailer from scratch and eventually learned all of Angelica's recipe to share in the business venture.

"I did this to be able to share Angelica's recipes, Angelica's cakes with the world -- they're so delicious," he said.

The first-generation Mexican-Americans say navigating entrepreneurship came with challenges. Now, they're sharing their success, mentoring others trying to get their small business started.

The pair does sticker drops, pup cups and launch three new flavors of the week, so make sure to follow their Instagram to see what they're serving.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.