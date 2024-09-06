Small Business Spotlight: The Bakery by Indulge Right

From decadent pastries to fresh-baked sourdough, it's hard to believe that every item is 100% gluten-free at The Bakery by Indulge Right.

From decadent pastries to fresh-baked sourdough, it's hard to believe that every item is 100% gluten-free at The Bakery by Indulge Right.

From decadent pastries to fresh-baked sourdough, it's hard to believe that every item is 100% gluten-free at The Bakery by Indulge Right.

From decadent pastries to fresh-baked sourdough, it's hard to believe that every item is 100% gluten-free at The Bakery by Indulge Right.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From decadent pastries to fresh-baked sourdough, it's hard to believe that every item is 100% gluten-free at The Bakery by Indulge Right.

"You have everything you can find in other bakeries, except it's gluten-free," says owner Varouj Kachichian. "It's safe for someone who has celiac -- you don't have to worry about cross-contamination. We take extreme precautions."

That attention to detail is extended to the pastry art as most people eat with their eyes first.

Kachichian left the catering and bakery business to become a certified gluten-free practitioner in 2010 after she was diagnosed with gluten issues.

"I was covered with flour all day long," she said. "It took me a while to accept the fact that it could be the actual cause."

That path prompted Varouj to start Indulge Right Foods, featuring gluten-free flour blends and caramel sauces, naturally leading to the bakery located on Shaw and West in northwest Fresno.

We started with the fruit tart and sampled lemon, poached pear, pistachio and passion fruit meringue tarts, each with its own wow factor.

The vegan chocolate cheesecake is cashew-based with coconut cream.

"It doesn't matter that it's gluten-free," Kachichian said. "You're not going to know it's gluten-free."

Ciabatta and sourdough are must-tries.

"The sourdough has all-purpose and whole grain," Kachichian said. "It makes that flavor, texture and the whole thing."

Expanded offerings are coming to the second location in the shopping center off of Herndon and Clovis.

There, you'll find everything the northwest Fresno shop has to offer plus gluten-free crepes, breakfast items, soups, salads and fried foods, including donuts.

"We wanted Clovis to become a safe haven for all of us who are gluten-sensitive, celiac or have any kind of allergies," Kachichian said.

The Clovis location is set to open September 13.