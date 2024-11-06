Small Business Spotlight: Burn Pilates Hanford

From breath work to performance training, the South Valley has a new haven to feel the burn.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- From breath work to performance training, the South Valley has a new haven to feel the burn.

"When you come to a Pilates class, you should not only move a little bit more efficiently," says Burn Pilates Founder Dianna Cochrane. "You should be able to understand your body a little bit better."

Located on 7th and Douty in Hanford, this is one of two Burn Pilates studios focusing on traditional and contemporary Pilates, yoga sculpt as well as strength training.

"I had a lot of injuries -- back pain knee pain, so Pilates my avenue to getting rid of that," Cochrane said. "To me, it was kind of this blend of everything I found most helpful for the body."

Memberships are unlimited packages, including any class format.

"If you did want to do private sessions, those are separate and on their own, but you're going to find a blend of all of the Pilates equipment as well as strength training," Cochrane said.

Cochrane moved to the South Valley in 2020, when her husband was transferred to NAS Lemoore.

"I love getting to know the local area and the local community," she said. "Thus, I wanted to participate in giving back with our Pilates studio."

Now, the South Valley mom is giving the community the chance to show themselves love through discipline.

To book a class or sign up for a membership, visit their website.

