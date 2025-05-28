Small Business Spotlight: Clash Handcrafted Drinks

Coffee, tea, family, and faith come together at Clash Handcrafted Drinks.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coffee, tea, family, and faith come together at Clash Handcrafted Drinks.

"Customer service is a top priority," says Carah Beukers. "We want to make sure guests feel they're involved, that they're included and a part of our story."

Located off of Highway 41 in Oakhurst, you can find the celebration of community -- in everything from the artwork to locally sourced ingredients.

"The community has been absolutely awesome," says owner Bill Beukers. "They've come and supported us from the jump."

The family-run business prides itself on using all-natural ingredients for its handcrafted drinks.

"We make all of our simple syrups from scratch. We make our drinks with pure extract," Carah said.

The whole family took part in the design of the shop -- even the framed artwork on the walls.

In addition to coffee and tea, freshly squeezed lemonade, smoothies, and energy drinks, also known as Clash Lightnings, are made to order, like the Crimson Current.

"It's a very tart but sweet energy drink," Carah said.

Carah said their top drink is the Mount Carmel.

You'll find local artisans well represented within the walls of Clash.

"We feature four or five cottage bakers," Bill said. "We also have fresh pressed juice."

Supporting local businesses while offering a unique taste that's valley-made.

As was the case with their previous locations, the shop is a way to build community and bring people together, something that will be seen through the evolution of a mural featuring stickers for purchase to benefit the nonprofit "Beyond the Bullet."

"People can come and buy it, write their name, where they're from, or a quote and stick it onto the wall," Carah said.

Clash Handcrafted Drinks is open 7 days a week, starting at 6:30 am.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.