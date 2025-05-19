Small Business Spotlight: College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling

A locally owned moving and junk removal company is expanding in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- College H.U.N.K.S. are at it again.

"We are a full-service moving and junk-hauling company," says Art Flores, College H.U.N.K.S. owner,

The locally owned moving and hauling junk franchise is expanding its Central Valley reach with a larger location.

"It'll give us an opportunity to hopefully grow our business and give us more flexibility with some of the stuff that we do, mainly with the moving side," Flores said.

With expansion comes job creation.

"Being able to grow the business, we'll be able to hire more H.U.N.K.S. and continue to serve the Central Valley," Flores said.

Flores says H.U.N.K.S. want to take the hassle out of your next move.

"We handle it from A-Z -- we will handle the packing, the moving and even the staging if that's what the customer chooses," he said.

Whether it's moving or junk hauling, free estimates are available for commercial and residential.

Nationwide, College H.U.N.K.S. has more than 200 locally-owned franchises. Each sorts and recycles or donates up to 70% of hauled items to charitable thrift stores, including Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity.

"Through Cal Recycle, we recycle electronics, mattresses, TVs, monitors, Flores said. "We keep them here until we get a certain amount, and then we call them to have them picked up and get those recycled properly."

The Central Valley franchise also moves military families.

"They already have a stressful job as it is," Flores said.

You can book by phone or online.

