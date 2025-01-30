Small Business Spotlight: The Craft House in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- New location, same delectable dishes and craft cocktails.

"We have a gourmet-style American fusion, if you will, with our own little spin on some of the stuff," says The Craft House Owner, Greg Wilson.

Family-owned and operated, The Craft House has become a Clovis staple, known for its stellar service and unique flare on the classics.

Going on eight years, the Wilson family takes pride in serving the community they call home.

"There's a lot of collaboration back there," Greg said.

Just down the street from the original location, on Pollasky between 8th and 9th, Greg says the move meant being able to expand their reach with more seating and additional menu items.

"The 50/50" features a ground beef and chorizo patty topped with egg, pasilla pepper and ghost pepper jack.

The dish that works for breakfast or lunch can serve as a nod to the Brunch service that's in the works.

The Pollasky Peach and Manilla Sunset are two of the top-selling signature cocktails.

"Muddled strawberry, mango, pineapple, a little bit of ginger beer," says Kayla Wilson.

The Craft House is open Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 11 am.

Don't let the signage on the outside fool you.

Right now, it says "The Third Place Eatery." Soon, that will say "The Craft House."

