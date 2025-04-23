Small Business Spotlight: Drip Tea Cafe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Located on Shepherd and Willow in northeast Fresno, Drip Tea invites you to sip back and relax with its global tea experience.

"We've spent years sourcing the best ones that we have found in trying to cultivate something that tastes great here," says owner Selena Le.

Whether you're an avid tea drinker or looking to expand your palette, there's something for everyone with more than 20 different tea bases to choose from.

"Everyone has different profiles," Le said. "Most people know green tea, a black tea but within those bases, there are so many different flavor profiles with the different ingredients that are steeped in."

Signature items include the sticky rice made with spring tea and mango jam, inspired by the famous Thai dessert.

Locally sourced honey tops the honeycomb tea latte.

Matcha lovers can enjoy two types.

"Matcha is a huge craze right now and definitely a global phenomenon," Le said.

Pair the layered Dubai chocolate crepe cake with the trending Dubai chocolate milk tea lattes.

Le says in addition to featuring cultures from all over the world, she wanted guests to embrace what makes our region so special.

Drip Tea has expanded the menu, now offering tea, sandwich boxes and breakfast sliders.

